TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

About TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

