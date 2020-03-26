Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 479.40 ($6.31).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TM17 stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.15 million and a P/E ratio of 39.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.48.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.