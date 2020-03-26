Team (NYSE:TISI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Team (NYSE:TISI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Team currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Team has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Team will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Team news, CEO Amerino Gatti purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,786.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Team by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.