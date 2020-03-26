Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.50 ($16.86).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €6.68 ($7.77) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.60 and a 200 day moving average of €11.56. The company has a market cap of $438.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. Takkt has a 12-month low of €6.00 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of €15.82 ($18.40).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

