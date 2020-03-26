SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.46 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $462.16 million 3.60

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2516 9447 12943 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 952.63%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 168.27%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S rivals beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

