Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 694.31% and a negative return on equity of 462.87%.
WISA opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
