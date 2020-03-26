Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 694.31% and a negative return on equity of 462.87%.

WISA opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.