Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.68.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

