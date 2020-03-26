Sphere Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $583,075.68 and approximately $163.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031764 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00084888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.09 or 1.00016289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00066839 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

