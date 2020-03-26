SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Position Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 209,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,582,000 after purchasing an additional 447,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period.

SHM stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

