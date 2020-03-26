SpaceChain Market Capitalization Achieves $665,841.74 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, Upbit and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a market cap of $665,841.74 and $123,297.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

