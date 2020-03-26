Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) Insider Purchases £466,128.10 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) insider Alan Foy acquired 80,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £466,128.10 ($613,165.09).

Shares of LON:SMS opened at GBX 608 ($8.00) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 742 ($9.76). The stock has a market cap of $698.18 million and a P/E ratio of -126.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 502.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Metering Systems PLC will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.58 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.25%.

SMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.