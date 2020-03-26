Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB raised shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $40.44 on Monday. Siemens has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

