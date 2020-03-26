Siemens Healthineers’ (SHL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($48.84).

SHL opened at €34.62 ($40.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.42 and a 200 day moving average of €39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

