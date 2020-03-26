Sidoti Lowers Knoll (NYSE:KNL) to Hold

Sidoti cut shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra cut Knoll from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knoll from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Knoll presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Knoll by 638.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.