Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

