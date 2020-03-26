SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s (STRNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $24.93 on Monday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

