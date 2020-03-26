Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) PT Lowered to at Oppenheimer

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from to in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 3,561,953 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after buying an additional 2,821,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth about $71,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth about $46,845,000.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

