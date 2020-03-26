Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,873 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,233,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,977,000 after buying an additional 1,150,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,854,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,549,000 after purchasing an additional 413,186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,598,000 after purchasing an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

