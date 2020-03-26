SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $17.05 on Monday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

