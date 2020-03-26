SANDVIK AB/ADR’s (SDVKY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. ValuEngine upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

