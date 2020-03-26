Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,254,518.80 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $1,254,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Corp Srb purchased 862 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Corp Srb purchased 17,110 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $1,261,862.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

