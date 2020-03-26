S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital cut S & U to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get S & U alerts:

LON SUS opened at GBX 1,740 ($22.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. S & U has a one year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 39.24 and a quick ratio of 39.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,114.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,108.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from S & U’s previous dividend of $34.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. S & U’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of S & U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total value of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.