Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,100

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,656.15 ($48.09).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,524.90 ($33.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,086.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,050.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.