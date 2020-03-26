Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,100

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,656.15 ($48.09).
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,524.90 ($33.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,086.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,050.50.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.