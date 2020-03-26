Roth Capital Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TLRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.41.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.04 on Monday. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $400.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.