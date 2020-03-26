Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.41.

DHR opened at $129.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

