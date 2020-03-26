Robert E. Dowdell Purchases 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell acquired 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $951,600.00.
Palomar stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 98,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Palomar by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Palomar by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Palomar by 6,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.