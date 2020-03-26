Robert E. Dowdell Purchases 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell acquired 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $951,600.00.

Palomar stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 98,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Palomar by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Palomar by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Palomar by 6,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

