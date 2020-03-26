RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of RMR Group worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RMR Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RMR Group by 1,085.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,804 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in RMR Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RMR Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RMR. Bank of America lowered their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

