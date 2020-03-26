Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

