Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $265,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

