Reviewing EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) & HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (NYSE:HEGIY)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT CR/COM $66.44 million 2.66 -$8.69 million $1.34 5.58 HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR $3.10 billion 2.89 $574.15 million $2.38 15.82

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. EAGLE POINT CR/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.1%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays out 179.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 0 3 0 3.00 HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

EAGLE POINT CR/COM presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT CR/COM -13.08% N/A N/A HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR beats EAGLE POINT CR/COM on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

