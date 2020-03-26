Reviewing Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and J. Alexander’s (NYSE:GRIL)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and J. Alexander’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and J. Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 8.60% 10.47% 7.05% J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A

83.7% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Cannae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cannae and J. Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cannae currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.19%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cannae and J. Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.07 billion 2.30 $77.30 million $1.76 17.57 J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s.

Summary

Cannae beats J. Alexander’s on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

