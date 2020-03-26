Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP):

3/26/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $397.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $361.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $280.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $349.00 to $397.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $269.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $264.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $294.00 to $299.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $263.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

