Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.74 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Refereum has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $119,532.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Upbit and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.02601536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00185980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

