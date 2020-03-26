Reed Hastings Sells 57,197 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $136,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

