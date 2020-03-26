Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Trading 10.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) shares traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.86, 26,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 14,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000.

