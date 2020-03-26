Raymond James Trims K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Target Price to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE KBL opened at C$28.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$23.73 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.04. The company has a market cap of $298.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.29%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

