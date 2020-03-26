RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $437.25 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $437.25 and a 12 month high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

