RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.