Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Lowered by Analyst

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of APLE opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

