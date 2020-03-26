PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 15.7% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Livecoin and CoinExchange. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $69,518.98 and approximately $30.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031764 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00084888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 555.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.09 or 1.00016289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00066839 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,049,381,213 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.