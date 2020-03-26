Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Purchases A$25,546.53 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Anthony Glenning acquired 1,590 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.07 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,546.53 ($18,118.11).

Shares of ASX:PME opened at A$17.78 ($12.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Pro Medicus Limited has a 52-week low of A$14.60 ($10.35) and a 52-week high of A$38.39 ($27.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

