Primo Water’s (PRMW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Primo Water by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primo Water by 137.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Primo Water by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Primo Water by 104.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

