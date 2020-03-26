Primecoin Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $702,348.22 and approximately $4,555.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Poloniex. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,181,708 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

