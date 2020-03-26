Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

