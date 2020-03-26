Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.
Shares of PBH stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
