Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Buys $873,457.41 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 128,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $873,457.41. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.