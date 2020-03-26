Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
PFGC opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,777,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,524 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,055,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 387,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 377,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
