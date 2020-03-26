Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

PFGC opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,777,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,524 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,055,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 387,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 377,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

