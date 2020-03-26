Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FGP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FirstGroup to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.75 ($1.77).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.68) on Monday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 88.45 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

