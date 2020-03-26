Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LON GROW opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480.26. The stock has a market cap of $363.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.60 ($8.15). The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

