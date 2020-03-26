Pearson’s (PSON) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 622.36 ($8.19).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 486.90 ($6.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 550.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.08. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sidney Taurel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

