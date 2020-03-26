Paul Masterton Acquires 5,000 Shares of 3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) Stock

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) insider Paul Masterton purchased 5,000 shares of 3i Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,114.18).

Shares of 3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.80. 3i Infrastructure PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.79 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

